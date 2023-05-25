Details

We're excited to announce an upcoming ClickHouse Meetup in London that you won't want to miss. Join us as we gather together to discuss the latest in the world of ClickHouse and share user stories.

This event is perfect for anyone interested in learning more about ClickHouse, whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started. Our expert speakers will share insights, tips, and best practices to help you get the most out of ClickHouse.

And, of course, there will be plenty of time for food/drink and conversation with your fellow data enthusiasts.

So mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready for an unforgettable ClickHouse Meetup. We can't wait to see you there!

If you are interested in speaking at this, or a future, meetup please email: tyler@clickhouse.com

Agenda

18:00 Doors Open - Networking & Snacks

18:30 Welcome

18:35 - "ClickHouse and Baselime", Boris Tane, Founder & CEO (Baselime) - 30 mins

19:05 - "Using Grafana and ClickHouse for Observability", Dale McDiarmid, Product Engineer (ClickHouse)- 30 mins

19:35 - "How Synq powers both user-facing applications and internal analytics from ClickHouse", Petr Janda, Founder (Synq) - 30 mins

20:05 - "How PostHog serves 5 million analytics queries a month with Clickhouse", Tim Glaser, CTO/Co-Founder (PostHog) - 30 mins

20:35 - Food & Drinks

21:15 Event Ends