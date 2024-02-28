ClickHouse Meetup in London
Details
Location:
97 - 99 Camden High St
(via, Mary Terrace, London NW1 7JN)
-----
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in London! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Agenda:
18:00: Doors Open - Networking & Snacks
18:30: Welcome
18:35: TBA (30 mins)
19:05: TBA (25 mins)
19:30: TBA (25 mins)
19:55: Q&A Session
20:05: Dinner, Drinks & Networking
21:30: Event Concludes
If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse Meetup in London