Skip to content

ClickHouse Meetup in London

Photo of ClickHouse
Hosted By
ClickHouse
ClickHouse Meetup in London

Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:
18:00 - 18:30 - Hosted by Checkout.com with welcome

  • Networking with drinks & snacks

18:30 - 19:00 - The Power of ClickHouse

  • Christoph Wurm, Solutions Architect, ClickHouse

19:00 - 19:30 - Lessons from self-hosting ClickHouse

  • Boris Tane, Engineering Manager, Cloudflare

19:30 - 20:00 - Game, Set, Match: Transforming Live Sports with AI-Driven Commentary

  • Dunith Danushka, Senior Developer Advocate at Redpanda Data
  • Mark Needham, Principal Product Marketing Manager

20:00 - 21:00

  • Food & Networking

If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com

Events in London, 17Database ProfessionalsNoSQL
Open SourceComputer ProgrammingSoftware Development
Photo of ClickHouse London User Group group
ClickHouse London User Group
See more events
Shepherdess Walk
Shepherdess Walk · London
Photo of ClickHouse London User Group group
ClickHouse London User Group
public group
Google map of the user's next upcoming event's location
FREE