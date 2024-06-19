Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

18:00 - 18:30 - Hosted by Checkout.com with welcome

Networking with drinks & snacks

18:30 - 19:00 - The Power of ClickHouse

Christoph Wurm, Solutions Architect, ClickHouse

19:00 - 19:30 - Lessons from self-hosting ClickHouse

Boris Tane, Engineering Manager, Cloudflare

19:30 - 20:00 - Game, Set, Match: Transforming Live Sports with AI-Driven Commentary

Dunith Danushka, Senior Developer Advocate at Redpanda Data

Mark Needham, Principal Product Marketing Manager

20:00 - 21:00

Food & Networking

If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com