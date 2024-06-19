ClickHouse Meetup in London
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
Agenda:
18:00 - 18:30 - Hosted by Checkout.com with welcome
- Networking with drinks & snacks
18:30 - 19:00 - The Power of ClickHouse
- Christoph Wurm, Solutions Architect, ClickHouse
19:00 - 19:30 - Lessons from self-hosting ClickHouse
- Boris Tane, Engineering Manager, Cloudflare
19:30 - 20:00 - Game, Set, Match: Transforming Live Sports with AI-Driven Commentary
- Dunith Danushka, Senior Developer Advocate at Redpanda Data
- Mark Needham, Principal Product Marketing Manager
20:00 - 21:00
- Food & Networking
If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse Meetup in London
