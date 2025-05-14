Details

## Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next London meetup is on the horizon.

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

If you are interested in speaking at this, or future, meetups feel free to email tyler \ clickhouse \ com.

Interested in learning more about ClickHouse at the same time? We have free, in-person developer training that morning and the day following - https://clickhouse.com/company/events/202502-emea-london-inperson-clickhouse-developer

Location: Deutsche Bank, 21 Moorfields, City of London, London EC2Y 9DB

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in

6:40 - 7:20 - TBD

7:20 - 8:00 - TBD

8:00 - 8:20 - ClickHouse Updates and Roadmap + Q&A by Christoph Wurm.

8:20 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation + Networking