Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in London!



Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.



But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!



Location: 8th Floor, 22 Upper Ground, London, England, SE1 9PD, United Kingdom



Agenda:

6:00 - 6:30 - Arrival and Check-in

6:30 - 7:00 - Moniepoint - Using ClickHouse for Fraud and Compliance - Opeyemi Folorunsho

7:00 - 7:30 - Moniepoint - ClickHouse as an ETL Tool - Habib Oladepo

7:30 - 8:00 - TBD

8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation