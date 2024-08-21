Skip to content

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We’re excited to host a ClickHouse Meetup at the Embrace Office - Culver City on August 21, 2024. You'll have an opportunity to connect with your peers, share industry insights, and learn more about ClickHouse and how folks are using us to solve their big data challenges.

Meetup Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
  • Time: 6-9pm PST
  • Location: Embrace Office, 8569 Higuera St., Culver City

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

  • 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)
  • 6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions
  • 6:15-6:35 PM: Embrace
  • 6:40-7:00 PM: Speaker #2
  • 7:05-7:25 PM: Speaker #3
  • 7:30-7:50 PM: ClickHouse
  • 8:00-8:30 PM: Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.

