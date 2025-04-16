Details

🎉 Celebrate Raya with ClickHouse and the CNCF Kuala Lumpur user group!

Join the ClickHouse crew at the in-person April 2025 edition of Cloud Native Kuala Lumpur Meetup, perfect for software developers, SREs, cloud engineers, or anyone interested in cloud-native and open-source concepts. This is a great opportunity to network, connect with like-minded professionals, and learn from industry experts about the latest advancements in cloud computing, software security, and more.

Register through the CNCF Community Page and don't miss out!

🗓️ Agenda:

6:00pm : Arrival + Food

: Arrival + Food 7:30pm : Welcome Note

: Welcome Note 7:45pm : The State of SQL-Based Observability by Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

: by Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse 8:15pm : Lightning talk / Hiring

: Lightning talk / Hiring 8:30pm : Kubernetes Networking Unplugged: Making the Complex Simple by Abhishek Prasad, Senior Software Engineer @ SEEK

: by Abhishek Prasad, Senior Software Engineer @ SEEK 9:00pm: Free and easy. Mingle with attendees

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future meetups, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

***

🎤 Session Details: The State of SQL-Based Observability

Many successful paradigms in engineering and computer science are the result of two distinct approaches colliding with each other, leading to broader and more powerful applications. In this talk, we’ll look at the parallel backgrounds of two established paradigms: SQL and Observability.

We’ll be tracing back the history of both paradigms. How they managed to avoid each other despite SQL being the lingua franca of data manipulation, and how the industry standardization, fuelled by open-source innovation, has now propelled SQL back into the game as an observability language. We’ll also highlight case studies and benchmark results to provide the necessary elements for the attendee to answer a simple question: is SQL-based observability applicable to my use case? highlighting also the current limitations of this approach and leaving the conclusions for the attendees to draw.

Speaker: Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

With over 14 years of engineering experience, Maruthi Lokananthan is a seasoned technology leader specializing in innovative software development and customer-focused solutions. As a Solution Architect at ClickHouse, he plays a pivotal role in driving the adoption of real-time data warehouse technology across Asia. Prior to ClickHouse, Maruthi founded and built Typeless, served as the resident CTO of 2050 Labs, and held key engineering and consulting roles at Neo4j and Deloitte, among others.