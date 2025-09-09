Skip to content

ClickHouse Tel Aviv Meetup - September

ClickHouse Tel Aviv Meetup - September

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Tel Aviv!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Location: AWS Level 28, Derech Menachem Begin 121, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Agenda:
6:00 - 6:30 - Arrival and Check-in
6:30 - 6:50 - Seemplicity - How PeerDB and AggregatingMergeTree Power Our Real-Time Dashboards
6:50 - 7:10 - DoControl - From Theory to Practice: A Deep Dive into the ClickHouse MCP
7:10 - 7:30 - groundcover - DIY Time-Aware Inverted Index For Fun And For Finding Needles
7:30 - 7:50 - ClickHouse - Latest features and roadmap (15 mins)
8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation

AWS Floor 28
Derech Menachem Begin 121, Tel Aviv-Yafo · Tel Aviv
