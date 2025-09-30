Details

We’re bringing a special treat to Melbourne’s data community! 🚀 Alexey Milovidov, co-founder and CTO of ClickHouse, will be stopping by your city in September as part of his Asia-Pacific tour. Join us for an evening of expertise from world-class database experts, lively discussions with the ClickHouse community, and plenty of delicious food and drinks.

🗓️ AGENDA:

5:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

6:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:10 PM: The Data Engine Behind AI: Powering Language Models at Scale by Alexey Milovidov, Co-Founder & CTO @ ClickHouse

by Alexey Milovidov, Co-Founder & CTO @ ClickHouse 6:40 PM: Leveling Up Test Analytics: Scaling ClickHouse at Buildkite by Gordon Chan, Staff Engineer @ Buildkite

by Gordon Chan, Staff Engineer @ Buildkite 7:00 PM: Q&A

8:00 PM: Networking & Close

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

Interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

_____________________________________

🎤 Session Details: The Data Engine Behind AI: Powering Language Models at Scale

Behind every AI breakthrough is a mountain of data — and the real challenge is moving, shaping, and querying it fast enough to keep up. In this session, Alexey will take a deep dive into how large language models are trained, fine-tuned, and served, with a focus on the data pipelines and architectures that make it all work. You’ll see live demos of ClickHouse tackling massive AI-scale datasets in real time, along with performance benchmarks that reveal just how far you can push the engine. Expect actionable tips, architectural patterns, and a few ClickHouse tricks that data engineers, architects, and AI enthusiasts can bring straight into their own projects.

Speaker: Alexey Milovidov, Co-Founder & CTO of ClickHouse

Alexey Milovidov is the Co-founder and CTO of ClickHouse, Inc., with 16 years of experience in data-intensive applications. He began developing ClickHouse in 2009 and released it as open source in 2016. Before ClickHouse, Alexey developed the data processing engine for the world's second-largest web analytics system. In 2021, Alexey came together with two co-founders to build ClickHouse and is focused daily on expanding its capabilities and optimizing performance. His expertise lies in data processing algorithms and high-performance technologies, driving his passion for data and innovation in the field. Ask him about speed, or CI, go on... we dare you!

🎤 Session Details: Leveling Up Test Analytics: Scaling ClickHouse at Buildkite

A few months ago, at the ClickHouse Wellington meetup, Gordon shared his team's early adventure adopting ClickHouse for Buildkite’s Test Engine platform. Since then, their journey has moved well beyond the onboarding stage. In this talk, Gordon will dive into how we’ve scaled our ClickHouse usage to handle larger workloads, the optimisations and schema designs that made the biggest impact, and the real-world challenges they faced along the way. He'll also highlight what surprised them the most in production, how their team’s thinking has evolved, and what they are planning next. Whether you’re just starting out with ClickHouse or looking to take your deployment to the next level, this session will offer practical takeaways from life after the “early days.”

Speaker: Gordon Chan, Staff Engineer @ Buildkite

Gordon is a Staff Engineer at Buildkite, where he leads technical initiatives for the Test Engine platform, which helps engineering teams gain valuable insights into their test suites. He recently contributed to the re-architecture of Test Engine's ingestion system using Apache Kafka and Apache Flink, and is currently working on the platform's evolution with ClickHouse to enable advanced test analytics capabilities.