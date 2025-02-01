Details

We are thrilled to finally have the first ClickHouse Meetup in the energetic city of Mumbai! Join the ClickHouse crew, from Australia and from different cities in India, for a fun morning of talks, food, and discussion with your fellow database enthusiasts.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

🗓️ Agenda:

10:30 AM: Registration & networking

11:30 AM: Welcome & opening

11:40 AM: Introduction to ClickHouse by Johnny Mirza & Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architects @ ClickHouse

by Johnny Mirza & Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architects @ ClickHouse 12:00 PM: The telemetry data platform: Breaking Down Operational Silos, by Aditya Godbole, CTO @ Last9

by Aditya Godbole, CTO @ Last9 12:20 PM: Adopting ClickHouse @ Your Work by Sachin Tripathi, Senior Data Engineer @ Earnin

by Sachin Tripathi, Senior Data Engineer @ Earnin 12:40 PM: Panel Q&A

1:00 PM: Lunch & networking

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

***

🎤 Session Details: Introduction to ClickHouse

Discover the secrets behind ClickHouse's unparalleled efficiency and performance. Johnny will give an overview of different use cases for which global companies are adopting this groundbreaking database to transform data storage and analytics.

Speaker: Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Johnny Mirza is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across APAC. With over 20 years of background in solutions engineering, Johnny has a high level of expertise in integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies.

Speaker: Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Rakesh Puttaswamy is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across India, with over 12 years of experience in data architecture, big data, data science, and software engineering. Rakesh helps organizations design and implement cutting-edge data-driven solutions. With deep expertise in a broad range of databases and data warehousing technologies, he specializes in building scalable, innovative solutions to enable data transformation and drive business success.

🎤 Session Details: The telemetry data platform: Breaking Down Operational Silos

Modern distributed systems generate diverse operational data across logs, metrics, traces, and events, often siloed in separate tools. This talk introduces a unified telemetry data platform that brings these observability signals together into a single pane of glass. We'll explore the architecture needed to ingest, process, and correlate heterogeneous telemetry data at scale, demonstrating how this unified approach enables powerful cross-signal analysis and faster incident response. Through real-world examples, we'll discuss both the benefits and challenges of building such a platform, including data modeling, storage optimization, and query performance.

Speaker: Aditya Godbole, CTO @ Last9

Aditya, CTO at Last9, brings 20+ years of experience solving engineering challenges through algorithms, software, and systems design. He focuses on distributed systems, scaling cloud infrastructure, and building high-performing teams.

🎤 Session Details: Adopting ClickHouse @ Your Work

Join us for a deep dive into ClickHouse, where we’ll explore potential use cases including new JSON data type for efficient querying, S3-based analytics, cost-effective observability setups, and Real-Time Rule Engines.

We’ll also cover actionable strategies for optimizing ClickHouse, enabling you to maximize efficiency, streamline operations, and deliver impactful results—making you the go-to expert in your organization. Whether you’re tackling logs, real-time event streams, or massive PB-scale datasets, this session will show you how ClickHouse transforms raw data into actionable insights.

Speakers: Sachin Tripathi, Senior Data Engineer @ Earnin

Sachin Tripathi is a Senior Data Engineer with expertise in building robust, high-performance data systems that help organizations reduce costs and accelerate innovation. He has worked in constructing real-time data pipelines, implementing MLOPS architectures, and ensuring data security at scale.

Currently at Earnin, he focuses on empowering teams to turn complex data into actionable insights by leveraging modern lakehouse architectures and distributed computing frameworks.

Sachin’s leadership experience spans building and directing data teams, making him a go-to expert for optimizing data-driven solutions.