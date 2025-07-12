Details

The ClickHouse crew is heading back to Mumbai and bringing our friends from Auditzy and Nutanix to share their projects and expertise on real-time analytics and data warehousing. As a special treat, we have one of our senior TAM Architects from Seattle visiting, as well! Check out the packed agenda below!

🗓️ Agenda:

11:00 AM: Registration & networking

11:30 AM: Welcome & opening

11:40 AM: Using ClickHouse for AI by Rakesh Puttaswamy, Principal Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse

by Rakesh Puttaswamy, Principal Solutions Architect @ ClickHouse 12:00 PM: From Slow Queries to Sub-Second Insights: Auditzy’s ClickHouse Migration Journey, by Mayank Joshi, Co-Founder & CTO @ Auditzy

by Mayank Joshi, Co-Founder & CTO @ Auditzy 12:20 PM: ClickHouse Rebalancing in OSS: Let’s Talk About the Gaps by Pranav Mehta, Member of Technical Staff-4, & Shiv Jha, Staff Engineer, @ Nutanix

by Pranav Mehta, Member of Technical Staff-4, & Shiv Jha, Staff Engineer, @ Nutanix 12:40 PM: Logging use cases with ClickHouse by Shri Bodas, Principal TAM Architect @ ClickHouse

by Shri Bodas, Principal TAM Architect @ ClickHouse 1:00 PM: Q&A, lunch & networking

👉🏼 Space is limited, so RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: Using ClickHouse for AI

AI is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a fundamental part of our daily lives. Forward-thinking organizations are embracing AI technologies, not just to stay competitive but to drive innovation, agility, and efficiency. When building AI platforms, the ability to process vast amounts of data in real-time is crucial to deliver optimised performance. This talk explores how ultra-fast analytics databases are transforming the AI landscape by enabling scalable, high-performance data processing.

Speaker: Rakesh Puttaswamy, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Rakesh Puttaswamy is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across India, with over 12 years of experience in data architecture, big data, data science, and software engineering. Rakesh helps organizations design and implement cutting-edge data-driven solutions. With deep expertise in a broad range of databases and data warehousing technologies, he specializes in building scalable, innovative solutions to enable data transformation and drive business success.

🎤 Session Details: From Slow Queries to Sub-Second Insights: Auditzy’s ClickHouse Migration Journey

At Auditzy, we recently migrated our real user monitoring analytics engine from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse to keep up with growing data and performance demands.

In this talk, I’ll share what pushed us to explore ClickHouse, how we approached the migration, and the impact it had on our ability to process and analyze over 200M monthly page views across 15B data points. I’ll also walk through some of the architectural decisions and lessons we learned that could help other teams scale real-time analytics.

Speaker: Mayank Joshi, Co-Founder & CTO of Auditzy

Mayank Joshi is the Co-founder & CTO of Auditzy, a real user monitoring platform that processes over 15B data points each month. He leads the engineering behind its high-scale analytics infrastructure and recently spearheaded the migration from PostgreSQL to ClickHouse to enhance scalability and performance.

🎤 Session Details: ClickHouse Rebalancing in OSS: Let’s Talk About the Gaps

ClickHouse offers powerful performance at scale — but if you're running it in an open-source, self-managed environment, one thing becomes clear once you hit a certain scale: there’s no easy way to rebalance shards.In this talk, we’ll share our experience rebalancing a large ClickHouse OSS cluster. We’ll walk through:

Why shard imbalance happens and why it matters

What rebalancing support exists today — and what’s still missing in OSS

How we designed a scriptable way to move parts across shards — tailored to our specific use case and not a one-size-fits-all solution

Pitfalls we hit around ongoing merges, pending mutations, and active inserts — all of which made it difficult to ensure consistency and correctness during part movement.

This is an engineer’s perspective — code-first, painfully real, and focused on what it takes to make ClickHouse scale cleanly when you're not using a managed service. We’ll close with thoughts on how the community could evolve rebalancing support in open-source deployments.

If you’ve ever dealt with skewed data, overloaded shards, or manual repair jobs, you’ll feel right at home.

Speakers: Pranav Mehta, Member of Technical Staff-4, & Shiv Jha, Staff Engineer, @ Nutanix

Pranav is a Member of Technical Staff – 4 at Nutanix, where he focuses on building and optimizing large-scale data infrastructure using ClickHouse. With expertise in distributed systems and high-performance analytics, he works on enhancing performance and storage efficiency for data systems.

Shivji Kumar Jha is a Staff Engineer at Nutanix, where he leads the charter for analytics, time series, and streaming platforms within the CPaaS data team. He specializes in building scalable ingestion pipelines, optimizing query performance, and designing storage architectures that work seamlessly across both cloud and on-prem environments.

A contributor to MySQL and Apache Pulsar, Shiv also actively mentors engineering teams working with high-performance OLAP systems like ClickHouse and Druid. Outside of work, he’s a regular speaker and a driving force behind Bangalore’s deep tech community—organizing meetups that connect some of India’s best minds in databases, streaming, and AI infrastructure.

🎤 Session Details: Logging use cases with ClickHouse

In this talk, Shri will present different optimization techniques to speed up query performance for the log management use case. Some of these techniques are also useful in analytical use cases.

Speaker: Shri Bodas, Principal TAM Architect @ ClickHouse

Shri is a Principal TAM Architect at ClickHouse based in Seattle, WA. He helps several ClickHouse customers with architecture, data modeling, and query optimizations. Prior to ClickHouse, Shri worked as a Strategic Architect at Elastic, working with high-value Elastic customers in the Americas. Shri has over 18 years of experience as a Software Developer, DevOps, Database Engineer, and Consultant.