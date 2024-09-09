Skip to content

ClickHouse Meetup in Raleigh

ClickHouse Meetup in Raleigh

Details

Meetup Details:

  • Date: Monday, September 9, 2024
  • Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm
  • Location: Deutsche Bank, 3000 Centregreen Way

-----
Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We’re really excited to host our first ClickHouse Meetup at the Deutsche Bank US Technology Center for their Triangle Tech Talk series.

The creator of ClickHouse, Alexey Milovidov, will be flying in for this meetup and giving a presentation. Don’t miss out!

Agenda:
5:30pm - Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)
6:00 - 6:30 - Talk #1
6:30 - 7:00 - Talk #2
7:00 - 7:30 - Talk #3
7:30 - 8:00 - Talk #4
8:00 - 8:30 - Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.

Deutsche Bank
3000 Centre Green Way · Cary, NC
