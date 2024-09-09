Details

Meetup Details:

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Location: Deutsche Bank, 3000 Centregreen Way

-----

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We’re really excited to host our first ClickHouse Meetup at the Deutsche Bank US Technology Center for their Triangle Tech Talk series.

The creator of ClickHouse, Alexey Milovidov, will be flying in for this meetup and giving a presentation. Don’t miss out!

Agenda:

5:30pm - Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)

6:00 - 6:30 - Talk #1

6:30 - 7:00 - Talk #2

7:00 - 7:30 - Talk #3

7:30 - 8:00 - Talk #4

8:00 - 8:30 - Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.