Details

We're thrilled to bring ClickHouse to the Triangle Tech Talk series at Deutsche Bank’s US Technology Center!

This special evening will feature Alexey Milovidov, creator of ClickHouse, visiting from Europe to present “How is AI Made?” — a unique technical and philosophical dive into how high-performance systems like ClickHouse underpin the AI revolution.

Whether you're deep in machine learning, building real-time analytics, or simply curious about what powers modern data infrastructure, this event is for you.

🗓 Date: Thursday, September 4, 2024

🕠 Time: 5:30 – 8:30 PM

📍 Location: Deutsche Bank, 3000 Centregreen Way, Cary, NC

🍕 Food and drinks provided

***

### Agenda

5:30 PM – Check-in, food & drinks, networking

6:00 PM – “How is AI Made?” with Alexey Milovidov, Creator of ClickHouse

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM – Lightning talks from industry speakers (TBD)

8:00 PM – 8:30 PM – Q&A and informal networking

***

Space is limited, so RSVP now to reserve your spot!

🎤 Interested in speaking at this or a future event? Submit your talk or reach out to zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com