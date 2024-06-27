ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam
Location: TBD
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Agenda:
1800 - 1830
- Networking with drinks & snacks
1830 - 1900
- TBD
1900 - 1930
- ClickHouse + Luzmo: Embed impactful insights into your SaaS product in days by Haroen Vermylen, CTO Luzmo
1930 - 2000
- ClickHouse Roadmap Update + Q&A
2000 - 2100
- Food & Networking
If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com
