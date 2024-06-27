Skip to content

ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam

ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam

Details

Location: TBD

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

1800 - 1830

  • Networking with drinks & snacks

1830 - 1900

  • TBD

1900 - 1930

  • ClickHouse + Luzmo: Embed impactful insights into your SaaS product in days by Haroen Vermylen, CTO Luzmo

1930 - 2000

  • ClickHouse Roadmap Update + Q&A

2000 - 2100

  • Food & Networking

If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com

