Details

Location: TBD

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

1800 - 1830

Networking with drinks & snacks

18:30 - 18:50 Rudi Broekhuizen, Naturalis Museum, IT Engineer Core Infrastructure: 'Observability and Real_Time insights in Biodiversity Data"

IT Engineer Core Infrastructure: 'Observability and Real_Time insights in Biodiversity Data" 18:50 - 19:20 Martijn Witteveen, CEO Anlytic: "Big-Data Analytics at the Dutch Police"

"Big-Data Analytics at the Dutch Police" 19:20 - 19:40 Speaker 3 TBD

19:40 - 20:00 Mark Needham, ClickHouse Product Engineer : "ClickHouse Local (a CLI with ClickHouse embedded) and chDB, an in-process SQL OLAP Engine powered by ClickHouse.

: "ClickHouse Local (a CLI with ClickHouse embedded) and chDB, an in-process SQL OLAP Engine powered by ClickHouse. 2000 - 2100 Drinks & Networking

If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com