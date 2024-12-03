ClickHouse Meetup in Amsterdam
Location: TBD
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!
Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Agenda:
1800 - 1830
- Networking with drinks & snacks
- 18:30 - 18:50 Rudi Broekhuizen, Naturalis Museum, IT Engineer Core Infrastructure: 'Observability and Real_Time insights in Biodiversity Data"
- 18:50 - 19:20 Martijn Witteveen, CEO Anlytic: "Big-Data Analytics at the Dutch Police"
- 19:20 - 19:40 Speaker 3 TBD
- 19:40 - 20:00 Mark Needham, ClickHouse Product Engineer: "ClickHouse Local (a CLI with ClickHouse embedded) and chDB, an in-process SQL OLAP Engine powered by ClickHouse.
- 2000 - 2100 Drinks & Networking
If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse Netherlands User Group
