## Details

Location: Picnic HQ

Van Marwijk Kooystraat 15 ·

Amsterdam, NH

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be an epic data-driven shindig!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

1800 - 1830 - Networking with drinks & snacks

1830 - 1900 - David Mischke, Tech Lead @ Picnic:

1900 - 1930 - TBA

1930 - 2000 - Alexey Milovidov, CTO @ ClickHouse: "ClickHouse Roadmap Update + Q&A"

2000 - 2100 - Drinks & Networking

If you are interested in speaking, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com