Details

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 6-9pm

Location: Rokt, 175 Varick St Level 10, New York

-----

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We’re really excited to host another ClickHouse Meetup at Rokt in NYC on September 10, 2024.

The creator of ClickHouse, Alexey Milovidov, will be flying in for this meetup and giving a presentation. Don’t miss out!

Agenda:

6pm - Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)

6:30 - 7:00 - ClickHouse (Alexey Milovidov, creator of ClickHouse)

7:00 - 7:30 - Attentive

7:30 - 8:00 - Talk #3

8:00 - 8:30 - Talk #4

8:30 - 9:00 - Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.