Details

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We are thrilled to invite you another ClickHouse Meetup hosted at the Ramp Office in New York City! You'll have an opportunity to connect with fellow data professionals, share industry insights, and learn more about ClickHouse and how folks are using us to solve their data challenges.

Details of the Meetup:

- Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

- Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- Location: Ramp Office, 28 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10010

This evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and a chance to network with experts and peers.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and drinks served)

6:10 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:15 - 6:35 PM: Talk 1 (To be announced)

6:40 - 7:00 PM: Talk 2 (To be announced)

7:05 - 7:25 PM: Talk 3 (To be announced)

7:30 - 7:50 PM: Talk 4 (To be announced)

7:55 - 8:15 PM: Q&A, Networking & Refreshments

9:00 PM: Meetup Concludes

Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot.

If you're interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com or mike@clickhouse.com