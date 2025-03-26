Details

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We are thrilled to invite you another ClickHouse Meetup hosted at the Ramp Office in New York City! You'll have an opportunity to connect with fellow data professionals, share industry insights, and learn more about ClickHouse and how folks are using us to solve their data challenges.

Details of the Meetup:

- Date: Wednesday, March 26th, 2025

- Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

- Location: Braze Offices, 63 Madison Building - 28 E. 28th St., Floor 12 New York, NY 10016

This evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and a chance to network with experts and peers.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and drinks served)

6:10 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:15 - 6:35 PM: Speaker 1 (TBD)

6:40 - 7:00 PM: Speaker 2 (TBD)

7:05 - 7:25 PM: Speaker 3 (TBD)

7:35 - 8:15 PM: Q&A, Networking & Refreshments

9:00 PM: Meetup Concludes

Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot.