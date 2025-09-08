NYC AI Meetup: Building Scalable Systems with ClickHouse & Docker
Details
Hey AI builders, data lovers, and open source champions — we’re heading to New York City!
Join ClickHouse and Docker for an evening of insightful talks, real-world stories, and community connections — all centered around AI, high-performance analytics, and modern developer infrastructure. Whether you're building LLM applications, optimizing data lakes, or deploying at scale, this meetup is for you.
Location: Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave, New York, Ny
Date: Sunday, September 8, 2025
Food, drinks, and great conversation included
Agenda
5:00 PM – Arrivals, Check-In, and Networking
6:00 PM – Welcome from Docker & ClickHouse
6:15 PM – Todd Densmore, Sr. Solutions Architect @ Docker
6:35 PM – Alexey Milovidov, Co-founder & CTO @ ClickHouse
6:55 PM – TBD Speaker Slot #1
7:15 PM – TBD Speaker Slot #2
7:35 PM – Open Q&A and Social Time
Want to speak? Submit your talk via our CFP form — preferred talks focus on AI workloads, with Docker or ClickHouse, but all AI-related topics are welcome!
NYC AI Meetup: Building Scalable Systems with ClickHouse & Docker