Details

Calling all data enthusiasts: ClickHouse, in partnership with DataEngBytes, is headed to Perth! Join us for an evening of sharing, learning, and connecting with fellow data professionals and enthusiasts on various use cases where real-time data analytics come alive.

🗓️ Agenda

5:30 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

6:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:40 PM: An Introduction to ClickHouse and My Favourite Features by Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

by Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse 7:10 PM: From bottlenecks to break-neck speed: AMP’s data pipeline evolution in delivering real-time insights by Aiden Sobey, Head of Engineering @ AMP

by Aiden Sobey, Head of Engineering @ AMP 7:40 PM: Q&A, networking

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

Interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: An Introduction to ClickHouse and My Favourite Features

For the benefit of those that are not familiar with ClickHouse, Johnny will provide an overview of ClickHouse’s architecture and core functionalities, highlighting what sets it apart in the world of big data. He’ll also touch on key features, including its scalable, distributed nature, advanced indexing mechanisms, and efficient query processing capabilities.

Additionally, Johnny will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.

Speaker: Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Johnny Mirza is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across APAC. With over 20 years of experience in solutions engineering, Johnny possesses a high level of expertise in integrating both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, with a focus on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies.

🎤 Session Details: From bottlenecks to break-neck speed: AMP’s data pipeline evolution in delivering real-time insights

Building upon our journey from on-premise servers to ClickHouse Cloud, this talk delves into the challenges we faced after the transition- ranging from resource-intensive queries to slow customer insights. I'll explore how we addressed these issues by optimising our queries and diving into the deep, dark bowels of ClickHouse to extract as much performance as possible. Attendees will gain insights into the practical steps and architectural decisions that enabled us to deliver faster, more reliable analytics to our customers.

Speaker: Aiden Sobey, Head of Engineering @ AMP

Aiden is the Head of Engineering at AMP, an e-commerce growth platform empowering Shopify merchants to generate incremental revenue. With a background in data engineering and software development, Aiden now oversees the key analytics engine used to serve actionable insights to thousands of global e-commerce brands. With accuracy and timeliness of customer insights being one of Aiden’s key responsibilities, he’s here to share how AMP has leveraged ClickHouse to deliver on this.