Hey there, Philly data folks and ClickHouse fans!

We’re excited to host our very first ClickHouse community meetup in Philadelphia, and we’re kicking things off with a relaxed Social Hour on July 10th. Whether you’re a longtime ClickHouse user or just curious about high-performance analytics, this is a great chance to hang out with local data enthusiasts, enjoy some snacks and drinks, and get to know the growing community.

There’s no formal agenda just good vibes, great conversations, and a welcoming space for anyone working with (or interested in) data at scale.

Event Details

📍 Location: Victory Brewing Company Philadelphia

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

🕔 Time: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

🍻 Drinks, snacks, and plenty of good company will be provided

It’s our first time in Philly, so come say hi, meet some new people, and help us kick off something awesome in the City of Brotherly Love.

Interested in speaking at a future event? Reach out to zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com – we’d love to hear from you!