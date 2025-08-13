ClickHouse + Confluent Manila Meetup
Details
We’re bringing the very first ClickHouse meetup to Manila!
Together with our friends from Confluent, join us as we explore the power of combining ClickHouse and Kafka — a popular integration used by leading companies worldwide to power high-performance, real-time analytics. Learn how this modern data stack enables fast, low-latency processing of massive data streams, and why more teams are adopting it to scale with confidence.
New to ClickHouse? It’s the world’s fastest open-source analytical database, designed for ultra-efficient, real-time data analysis at scale, and trusted by innovators in AI, fintech, e-commerce, and more.
🗓️ AGENDA:
- 6:00 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat
- 6:45 PM: Welcome and Introductions
- 7:00 PM: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration by Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Miguel Cabral, Confluent Solutions Engineer
- 7:40 PM: 🎤 OPEN MIC 🎤 - Share your ClickHouse story and get a limited edition swag pack!
- 8:00 PM: Q&A, Networking & Close
👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!
Interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.
***
🎤 Session Details: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration
This session will explore how to build a scalable real-time analytics solution by integrating ClickHouse, a high-performance columnar database, with Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. ClickHouse excels at fast ingestion and analytical querying of large-scale data, making it ideal for real-time reporting. Kafka, on the other hand, enhances ClickHouse by providing high-throughput data ingestion, message ordering, and fault tolerance. Together, they enable the creation of a robust data pipeline for efficient real-time data processing. The session will explain how these technologies work in tandem to power high-performance analytics and include a live demo on configuring ClickPipes for Kafka.
Speakers: Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Miguel "Migs" Cabral, Confluent Solutions Engineer
