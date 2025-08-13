Details

We’re bringing the very first ClickHouse meetup to Manila!

Together with our friends from Confluent, join us as we explore the power of combining ClickHouse and Kafka — a popular integration used by leading companies worldwide to power high-performance, real-time analytics. Learn how this modern data stack enables fast, low-latency processing of massive data streams, and why more teams are adopting it to scale with confidence.

New to ClickHouse? It’s the world’s fastest open-source analytical database, designed for ultra-efficient, real-time data analysis at scale, and trusted by innovators in AI, fintech, e-commerce, and more.

🗓️ AGENDA:

6:00 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

6:45 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:00 PM: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration by Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Miguel Cabral, Confluent Solutions Engineer

by Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Miguel Cabral, Confluent Solutions Engineer 7:40 PM: 🎤 OPEN MIC 🎤 - Share your ClickHouse story and get a limited edition swag pack!

🎤 - Share your ClickHouse story and get a limited edition swag pack! 8:00 PM: Q&A, Networking & Close

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

Interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

***

🎤 Session Details: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration

This session will explore how to build a scalable real-time analytics solution by integrating ClickHouse, a high-performance columnar database, with Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. ClickHouse excels at fast ingestion and analytical querying of large-scale data, making it ideal for real-time reporting. Kafka, on the other hand, enhances ClickHouse by providing high-throughput data ingestion, message ordering, and fault tolerance. Together, they enable the creation of a robust data pipeline for efficient real-time data processing. The session will explain how these technologies work in tandem to power high-performance analytics and include a live demo on configuring ClickPipes for Kafka.

Speakers: Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Miguel "Migs" Cabral, Confluent Solutions Engineer