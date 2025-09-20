Details

We are excited to finally have the first ClickHouse Meetup in Pune! Join the ClickHouse crew for an engaging day of talks, food, and discussion with your fellow database enthusiasts.

The meetup venue has limited space. Please register your interest to join and we will let you know once a spot is reserved for you.

🗓️ Agenda:

10:30 AM: Registration & Networking

11:00 AM: Welcome & Opening

11:10 AM: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration by Rakesh Puttaswamy, ClickHouse Principal Solution Architect, & Siddesh Vyavahare, Confluent Solutions Engineer

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future meetups, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration

This session will explore how to build a scalable real-time analytics solution by integrating ClickHouse, a high-performance columnar database, with Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. ClickHouse excels at fast ingestion and analytical querying of large-scale data, making it ideal for real-time reporting. Kafka, on the other hand, enhances ClickHouse by providing high-throughput data ingestion, message ordering, and fault tolerance. Together, they enable the creation of a robust data pipeline for efficient real-time data processing. The session will explain how these technologies work in tandem to power high-performance analytics and include a live demo on configuring ClickPipes for Kafka.

Speakers: Rakesh Puttaswamy, ClickHouse Principal Solution Architect, & Siddesh Vyavahare, Confluent Solutions Engineer

🎤 Session Details: Sparse data storage and query patterns in ClickHouse

Finding storage schema, for sparse data, that works "well" is tricky. This talk is about exploring the "right" schema to store sparse data in ClickHouse. Speaker will share challenges with sparse data and how ClickHouse helped to achieve the balance between optimized storage and query execution time, with real numbers from testing of different schema options. This talk will help you to explore various options to store the same data in different formats and pros & cons of each approach.

Speaker: Amit Sanjay Sadafule, Co-founder and Head of Technology @ Manthhan Softwares

Amit is co-founder and Head of Technology at Manthhan Softwares. He is a pragmatic technologist with experience in the design and development of production systems. In the last 13+ years on technical consulting, he has solved problems and scaled solutions for OOH advertising, automobile telemetry, manufacturing and supply chain domains. He has worked on challenges to scale systems to handle 2+ million vehicles' data in near real time. His work helped an automobile industry client to come close to their industry 4.0 vision. He is currently working on building smart products for procurement and supply chain domain for enterprises.

🎤 Session Details: Why ThriveStack chose ClickHouse

ThriveStack is a Growth Intelligence platform that unifies data from awareness, acquisition, activation, monetization, engagement, retention, and expansion, giving teams a single, correlated view of what’s driving growth and where leaks are happening.

In this session, we’ll share how we process millions of records in near real time without driving up infrastructure costs, and why we chose ClickHouse as a core data solution to power this capability. You’ll learn how to align Marketing, Sales, Revenue, Customer Success, and Product teams around actionable insights that directly impact growth.

Speaker: Ankit Gupta, Senior Software Engineer @ ThriveStack

🎤 Session Details: ClickHouse for network and applications analytics data for Cyber Security

The modern IP network and applications hosted by the modern enterprises create large amounts of the network data. The IP packets-based data is the ultimate truth that we believe in. The size of the enterprise/s and the kind of the network data we want to collect makes very large amounts of data that needs to be ingested in the database! On top of that the analytics engines run that consume this data and again create more data!

To handle this data, the database must not only be able to ingest it but also should be able to cater to the queries that consume this data. And that too fast! The modern applications can’t wait for the data to arrive after 11 seconds! This is where we thought of bringing in ClickHouse into the equation. We will elaborate on our journey from evaluation to design and to productization of ClickHouse as the database in our product.

Speaker: Ajit Bhat, Engineering Manager @ Netscout

27 years in the software programming. Worked on proprietary columnar database (two avatars of it ) for the last 20 years. Have been managing the team of senior developers since last 10 years to redesign/rewrite/improve on the database aspects (This is where we found the ClickHouse, a couple of years ago!).

Speaker: Afzal Khan, Principal Software Engineer @ Netscout