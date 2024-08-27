Details

## Details

Location:

Statsig Offices:

14725 SE 36th St #200,

Bellevue, WA 98006

-----

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Bellevue! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

6pm - Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)

6:30 - 7:00 - Temporal (Sean Gillespie)

7:00 - 7:30 - ClickHouse (Tristan Ahmadi)

7:30 - 8:00 - Rengage

8:00 - 8:30 - Talk #4

8:30 - 9:00 - Q&A and Networking

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact brian@clickhouse.com