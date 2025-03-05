ClickHouse Meetup in Seattle
Hosted By
ClickHouse
Details
Location:
AWS Offices
1915 Terry Ave
Seattle WA, 98101
-----
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Bellevue! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Agenda:
5:00pm - Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)
6:00 - 6:30 - Speaker 1 (TBD)
6:30 - 7:00 - Speaker 2 (TBD)
7:00 - 7:30 - Speaker 3 (TBD)
7:30 - 8:30 - Q&A and Networking
If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com
ClickHouse Seattle User Group
See more events
ClickHouse Meetup in Seattle
FREE