Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves. We’re working on finalizing our location, but it will be in downtown Seattle close to our last meetup spot — and perfectly timed for anyone already in town for Microsoft Build (or just looking to connect with the local data community).

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

5:00pm - Arrivals (Food, Drinks will be served)

6:00 - 6:30 - Speaker 1 (TBA)

6:30 - 7:00 - Speaker 2 (TBA)

7:00 - 7:30 - Speaker 3 (TBA)

7:30 - 8:30 - Q&A and Networking

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com