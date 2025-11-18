### 데이터 엔지니어 여러분! ClickHouse가 서울에 옵니다!

실시간 데이터 분석 아키텍처를 성공적으로 구현한 다양한 사례를 중심으로, 데이터 전문가 와 열정적인 커뮤니티 멤버들이 함께 배우고 교류하는 저녁 자리에 여러분을 초대합니다.

🗓️ Agenda (행사 일정)

7:00 PM 등록, 저녁 식사 및 네트워킹

7:30 PM 환영 인사 및 소개

7:40 PM ClickHouse 소개, 그리고 내가 가장 좋아하는 기능들

발표자: Derek Chia, Principal TAM Architect 및 Ken Lee / 이기훈, Solution Architect / 이사 @ ClickHouse

발표자: Derek Chia, Principal TAM Architect 및 Ken Lee / 이기훈, Solution Architect / 이사 @ ClickHouse 8:10 PM ClickHouse 활용 최적화 여정

발표자: Antoine Grondin, Founder @ humanlog.io

발표자: Antoine Grondin, Founder @ humanlog.io 8:30 PM 발표 3

8:50 PM 네트워킹

9:30 PM 마무리

👉🏼 지금 RSVP하고 자리를 확보하세요!

__________________________________________________

세션 안내

#### 🎤 ClickHouse 소개와 내가 가장 좋아하는 기능들

Derek및 Ken은 ClickHouse에 친숙하지 않은 분들을 위해 아키텍처와 핵심 기능을 소개드릴 예정입니다. 빅데이터 세계에서 ClickHouse가 돋보이는 주요 특징들 - 확장성, 분산처리 구조, 인덱싱 메커니즘, 효율적인 쿼리 처리 기능 등 - 과, 실제로 ‘즐겨쓰는 기능들’을 중심으로 데이터 처리 및 분석 워크플로우를 최적화하는 방법을 시연합니다.

이 세션을 통해 ClickHouse의 강력한 기능을 직접 프로젝트에 적용할 수 있는 실질적인 인사이트를 보여드립니다.

발표자: Derek Chia, Principal TAM Architect for APJ, and Ken Lee / 이기훈, Solution Architect / 이사 @ ClickHouse

🎤 ClickHouse를 활용해 ClickHouse를 최적화한 여정

ClickHouse를 배우는 가장 좋은 방법은 ClickHouse 를 활용하여 직접 분석을 수행하는 것입니다.

이 세션에서는 데이터베이스 최적화에 대한 접근법을 소개합니다.

압축률, 쿼리 성능, 스키마 변화 등을 모니터링하는 내부 관측 테이블을 구축하고, 이를 동일한 ClickHouse 데이터베이스 내에 저장하는 방식으로 성능을 향상시키는 과정을 다룹니다.

**발표자: Antoine Grondin, Founder @ humanlog.io**

발표자 프로필: LinkedIn - Antoine Grondin

***

Calling all data enthusiasts: ClickHouse is headed to Seoul! Join us for an evening of sharing, learning, and connecting with fellow data professionals and enthusiasts on various use cases where real-time data analytics come alive.

Agenda

7:00 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

7:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:40 PM: An Introduction to ClickHouse and My Favourite Features by Derek Chia, Principal TAM Architect, and Ken Lee, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

by Derek Chia, Principal TAM Architect, and Ken Lee, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse 8:10 PM: A Journey of Using ClickHouse to Optimize ClickHouse by Antoine Grondin, Founder @ humanlog.io

by Antoine Grondin, Founder @ humanlog.io 8:30 PM: Talk track 3

8:50 PM: Networking

9:30 PM: Wrap-up

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

______________________________________________

Session Details: An Introduction to ClickHouse and My Favourite Features

For the benefit of those that are not familiar with ClickHouse yet, Derek and Ken will provide an overview of ClickHouse’s architecture and core functionalities, highlighting what sets it apart in the world of big data. He’ll also touch on key features, including its scalable, distributed nature, advanced indexing mechanisms, and efficient query processing capabilities.

Additionally, Derek will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.

Speaker: Derek Chia, Principal TAM Architect, and Ken Lee, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Session Details: A Journey of Using Clickhouse to Optimize ClickHouse

What if the best way to learn ClickHouse is to use ClickHouse to observe ClickHouse? This talk explores a self-referential approach to database optimization: building internal observability tables that monitor compression, query performance, and schema evolution - all stored in the same database they're analyzing.

**Speaker name: Antoine Grondin, Founder @ humanlog.io**

Speaker profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/antoinegrondin/