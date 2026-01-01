### 카카오와 데이터 엔지니어링 그룹과의 파트너십으로, 네트워킹 기회와 전문가 주도의 발표, 그리고 모범 사례에 대한 인사이트를 제공하는 서울 두 번째 밋업을 개최하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다.



🗓️ Agenda (행사 일정)



7:00 PM 등록, 저녁 식사 및 네트워킹

7:30 PM 환영 인사 및 소개

7:40 PM 관측성을 위한 ClickHouse 에이전틱 AI와 벡터 검색

발표자: Ken Lee / 이기훈, Solution Architect / 이사 @ ClickHouse

발표자: Ken Lee / 이기훈, Solution Architect / 이사 @ ClickHouse 8:00 PM ClickHouse 활용 최적화 여정

발표자: 최영록, Kakao 데이터 엔지니어

발표자: 최영록, Kakao 데이터 엔지니어 8:20 PM: 5년의 고민, 5일의 구현: LLM과 함께한 데엔의 행복한 서비스 개발기

발표자: 박장호, Data Engineering Group

발표자: 박장호, Data Engineering Group 8:40 PM 네트워킹

9:00 PM 마무리

👉🏼 지금 RSVP하고 자리를 확보하세요!

__________________________________________________



세션 안내

🎤 관측성을 위한 ClickHouse 에이전틱 AI와 벡터 검색

이 발표에서는 ClickHouse의 Vector Search와 Agentic AI를 활용해 Observability 데이터를 더 똑똑하게 탐색하는 방법을 소개합니다.



유사 에러 로그 검색: Vector Index(usearch)로 "이 에러와 비슷한 과거 로그" 즉시 탐색

이상 트레이스 탐지: Embedding 기반 정상/비정상 패턴 분류

Agentic 워크플로우: MCP를 통해 AI가 직접 ClickHouse를 쿼리하며 근본 원인 분석

본 발표는 ClickHouse 오픈소스로 구현 가능한 기술스택으로 구성하며, ClickHouse Cloud를 통한 라이브 데모로 실제 동작을 확인합니다.



발표자: Ken Lee / 이기훈, Solution Architect / 이사 @ ClickHouse



🎤 ClickHouse for o11y at Kakao — “Under the Hood”: What Worked, What Failed, and What We Learned

Kakao Observability 전환 과정에서 ClickHouse를 핵심 스토리지로 도입하며 많은 시행착오를 겪었습니다.

이 발표에서는 ClickHouse를 Observability Storage로 실제 운영하면서 무엇이 잘 작동했는지, 무엇이 실패했는지, 그리고 그 과정에서 얻은 실무적인 교훈을 공유합니다.

이상적인 아키텍처보다, 현실적인 선택과 판단의 기록을 중심으로 이야기합니다.



발표자: 최영록, Kakao 데이터 엔지니어



🎤 5년의 고민, 5일의 구현: LLM과 함께한 데엔의 행복한 서비스 개발기

수년간 고민해 온 서비스 아이디어를 LLM의 도움으로 단 5일 만에 구현한 경험을 공유합니다. 이 발표에서는 LLM을 활용한 실제 개발 과정과 생산성 향상, 그리고 데이터 엔지니어로서 체감한 변화와 인사이트를 이야기합니다.



발표자: 박장호, Data Engineering Group



***

We’re excited to host our second meetup in Seoul, featuring networking opportunities, expert-led talks, and insights into best practices, in partnership with Kakao and the Data Engineering Group.



Agenda



7:00 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

7:30 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:40 PM: ClickHouse Agentic AI & Vector Search in Observability by Ken Lee, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

by Ken Lee, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse 8:00 PM: ClickHouse for o11y at Kakao — “Under the Hood” : What Worked, What Failed, and What We Learned by Mark Choi, Data Engineer @ Kakao

: What Worked, What Failed, and What We Learned by Mark Choi, Data Engineer @ Kakao 8:20 PM: Five Years of Planning, Five Days to Build: A Data Engineer’s Service Development Journey with LLMs by Jangho Park @ Data Engineering Group

by Jangho Park @ Data Engineering Group 8:40 PM: Networking

9:00 PM: Wrap-up

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

______________________________________________



🎤 ClickHouse Agentic AI & Vector Search in Observability

This talk introduces smarter ways to explore Observability data using ClickHouse Vector Search and Agentic AI.



Similar Error Log Search: Instantly find "logs similar to this error" with Vector Index (usearch)

Anomalous Trace Detection: Classify normal vs abnormal patterns using embeddings

Agentic Workflow: AI queries ClickHouse directly via MCP for automated root cause analysis

This presentation is built on a tech stack that can be implemented with ClickHouse open source, with a live demo on ClickHouse Cloud to demonstrate it in action.



Speaker: Ken Lee, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse



🎤 ClickHouse for o11y at Kakao — “Under the Hood”: What Worked, What Failed, and What We Learned

During Kakao’s transition to Observability, Mark's team introduced ClickHouse as the core storage and learned through extensive trial and error. This talk shares what worked, what didn’t, and the practical lessons learned from running ClickHouse for observability, focusing on real-world decisions rather than idealized architectures.



Speaker name: Mark Choi, Data Engineer @ Kakao



🎤 Five Years of Planning, Five Days to Build: A Data Engineer’s Service Development Journey with LLMs

This talk shares the experience of turning a service idea refined over five years into a working implementation in just five days with the help of LLMs. It covers the real-world development process, productivity gains, and key insights from a data engineer’s perspective.



Speaker name: Jangho Park @ Data Engineering Group