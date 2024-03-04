ClickHouse Meetup at Cloudflare
Details
Location:
Cloudflare
101 Townsend St, San Francisco, CA 94107
-----
Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be at Cloudflare's beautiful offices! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.
But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!
Agenda:
5:30 - 6:15 - Arrival and Check-in (Food and drinks served)
6:15 - 6:35 - Craigslist
6:40 - 7:00 - Middleware
7:10 - 7:30 - LangChain
--Talk Title: Scaling Up LangSmith with Clickhouse
7:40 - 8:00 - Deltastream
--Talk Title: Apache Flink and Clickhouse, a powerful combo for real-time analytics!
8:00 - 8:30 - More Food, Drinks, and Conversation
If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com and marie.asgharnia@clickhouse.com
