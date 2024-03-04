Details

Location:

Cloudflare

101 Townsend St, San Francisco, CA 94107

-----

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be at Cloudflare's beautiful offices! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

5:30 - 6:15 - Arrival and Check-in (Food and drinks served)

6:15 - 6:35 - Craigslist

6:40 - 7:00 - Middleware

7:10 - 7:30 - LangChain

--Talk Title: Scaling Up LangSmith with Clickhouse

7:40 - 8:00 - Deltastream

--Talk Title: Apache Flink and Clickhouse, a powerful combo for real-time analytics!

8:00 - 8:30 - More Food, Drinks, and Conversation

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com and marie.asgharnia@clickhouse.com