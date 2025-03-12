Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We are excited to be doing an a ClickHouse meetup in the south bay at the Netflix offices! We are also excited to confirm that Alexey Milovidov, creator of ClickHouse is going to be in Los Gatos at our meetup!

Location:

Netflix Offices

121 Albright Wy, Los Gatos, CA 95032

-----

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

5:30 - 6:15 - Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)

6:15 - 6:35 - Alexey Milovidov Founder @ ClickHouse

6:40 - 7:00 - Speaker 2 (TBA)

7:20 - 7:40 - Speaker 3 (TBA)

7:40 - 8:00 - Speaker 4 (TBA)

**8:00 - 8:30 -**Food, Drinks, and Conversation

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com