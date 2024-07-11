Details

ClickHouse and Data Engineering Singapore come together for a mid-year community meetup, in partnership with IMDA! Prepare for an evening of sharing, learning, and connecting with fellow data professionals. This is a great opportunity to learn from data enthusiasts and experts on industry insights, and expand your knowledge on why ClickHouse is being used by thousands of organisations to solve data challenges for multiple use cases.

Expected Agenda:

6:00 PM: Registration, Dinner & Networking

7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:10 PM: The State of SQL-based Observability by Pradeep Chhetri, Site Reliability Engineer @ ClickHouse

7:40 PM: ClickHouse: Powering Coinhall's Real-Time Blockchain Data Platform by Aaron Choo, Co-Founder & CTO @ Coinhall

8:00 PM: Q&A, Networking & Refreshments

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

***

Session Details: The State of SQL-based Observabiity

Speaker: Pradeep Chhetri, Site Reliability Engineer @ ClickHouse

Pradeep works as a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) in ClickHouse Cloud. With over a decade of experience, Pradeep has honed his DevOps and product engineering and currently focused on building scalable and reliable infrastructure platforms. Prior to ClickHouse, Pradeep was an SRE at Cloudflare for over 3 year, and served engineering roles at StashAway, NetraDyne, Barricade.io, Indix, and Flipkart. Originally from Nepal, he is currently based in Singapore. Pradeep holds a Bachelor’s degree in Technology, major in Computer Science and Engineering. In his free time, he enjoys watching and playing Chess.

Synopsis: The State of SQL-Based Observability

Many successful paradigms in engineering and computer science are the result of two distinct approaches colliding with each other, leading to broader and more powerful applications. In this talk, we’ll look at the parallel backgrounds of two established paradigms: SQL and Observability.

We’ll be tracing back the history of both paradigms. How they managed to avoid each other despite SQL being the lingua franca of data manipulation, and how the industry standardization, fuelled by open-source innovation, has now propelled SQL back into the game as an observability language. We’ll also highlight case studies and benchmark results to provide the necessary elements for the attendee to answer a simple question: is SQL-based observability applicable to my use case? highlighting also the current limitations of this approach and leaving the conclusions for the attendees to draw.

Session Details: ClickHouse: Powering Coinhall's Real-Time Blockchain Data Platform

Speaker: Aaron Choo, Co-Founder & CTO @ Coinhall

Aaron is the Co-Founder and CTO of Coinhall, where he leads the development of a real-time blockchain data and trading platform.

Synopsis: In this talk, we'll learn about Coinhall's database journey which eventually led to ClickHouse, how Coinhall uses ClickHouse to power real-time, user-facing data analytics, and what optimisations they did to ensure sub-second query latencies while minimising costs.

***

Whether you're a seasoned data professional or just starting out in the world of database management and analytics, this event is perfect for expanding your knowledge and networking with like-minded individuals.

Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.