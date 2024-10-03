Details

Calling all data enthusiasts in Singapore: ClickHouse is back with another evening filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users. What’s more: We have international guests in town - Tyler Hannan, Senior Director for Developer Advocacy, Rich Raposa, Director for Global Learning, and Pablo Musa, Principal Curriculum Developer.

Agenda

6:00 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:10 PM: My Favourite ClickHouse Features by Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse

7:30 PM: Talk Track 2 (Yugabyte)

7:50 PM: Talk track 3

8:10 PM: Q&A

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

______________________________________________

🎤 Session Details: My Favourite ClickHouse Features

Tyler will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.

Speaker: Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse

Tyler Hannan is an experienced technologist with a passion for human interaction. With a career that has spanned the private and public sectors, large enterprises, consulting, and startups of varying success, he has maintained a focus on data persistence and analysis. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, called on to provide commentary about market trends impacting the design and deployment of database solutions and distributed systems.

🎤 Talk tracks 2 and 3 coming soon! Are you interested to share your data tale? Email cheryl.tuquib@clickhouse.com.

_______________________________

Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.