ClickHouse Singapore Meetup - October 2024
Details
Calling all data enthusiasts in Singapore: ClickHouse is back with another evening filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users. What’s more: We have international guests in town - Tyler Hannan, Senior Director for Developer Advocacy, Rich Raposa, Director for Global Learning, and Pablo Musa, Principal Curriculum Developer.
Agenda
- 6:00 PM: Registration, dinner & networking
- 7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions
- 7:10 PM: My Favourite ClickHouse Features by Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse
- 7:30 PM: Talk Track 2 (Yugabyte)
- 7:50 PM: Talk track 3
- 8:10 PM: Q&A
- 8:30 PM: Wrap-up
______________________________________________
🎤 Session Details: My Favourite ClickHouse Features
Tyler will delve into his favorite features of ClickHouse, demonstrating how they can be leveraged to optimize data processing and enhance analytical workflows. As a key takeaway, you’ll gain practical knowledge on how to harness ClickHouse’s capabilities for your own projects.
Speaker: Tyler Hannan, Senior Director, Developer Advocacy @ ClickHouse
Tyler Hannan is an experienced technologist with a passion for human interaction. With a career that has spanned the private and public sectors, large enterprises, consulting, and startups of varying success, he has maintained a focus on data persistence and analysis. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, called on to provide commentary about market trends impacting the design and deployment of database solutions and distributed systems.
🎤 Talk tracks 2 and 3 coming soon! Are you interested to share your data tale? Email cheryl.tuquib@clickhouse.com.
_______________________________
Space is limited, so please RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!
If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.
ClickHouse Singapore Meetup - October 2024