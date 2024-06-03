Details

Address: Foxway, Evenemangsgatan 21, 169 79 Solna

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Stockholm! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in

6:40 - 7:00 - Talk #1

7:20 - 7:40 - Nazari Goudin, Enterprise Architect at Foxway: "Building a Data Platform using ClickHouse".

7:40 - 8:00 - Dale McDiarmid, Product Engineer at ClickHouse: 1 Billion Row Challenge

8:00 - 8:30 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation