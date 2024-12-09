Details

Address: AWS Office Stockholm (Malmskillnadsgatan 36, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden)

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Stockholm! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:40 - Arrival and Check-in

6:40 - 7:00 - Speaker 1: TBD

7:00 - 7:20 - Amad Ali, Senior Architect at Sinch: "Realtime use-cases - analytics, reporting and message search"

7:20 - 8:00 - Göran Johansson, Senior Engineer at Denodo: "Real_Time data analytics and visualisation with Denodo - ClickHouse: zero business impact"

8:00 - 8:20 - ClickHouse Update

8:20 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation