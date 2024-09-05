Details

Location: Beekeeper, Hardturmstrasse 181 · Zürich, ZH

-----

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Zurich! Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Agenda:

6:00 - 6:40 pm - Arrival and Check-in

6:40 - 7:00 pm - Rapidata: Jorge Paravicini, Software Architect and Luca Strebel, Founder. "Rapidata ClickHouse Journey: Observability with ClickHouse (Logs / Metrics / Traces)

7:00 - 7:20 pm - Gamera.app: Chris Naegelin, CTO. "Site Analytics: Cookieless, accurate, real time, and never sampled. Build on ClickHouse"

7:20 - 7:40 pm - GetInData: Krzysztof Zarzycki, CTO and Co-founder at GetInData, a part of Xebia. "Real-Time Analytics: Power of the KFC Stack (Kafka, Flink, and ClickHouse)"

7:40 - 8:00 pm - Zondax: Juan Leni, CEO of Zondax.

8:00 - 8:15 pm - ClickHouse updates by ClickHouse engineer.

8:15 - 8:30 pm - Food, Snacks, and Conversation

If you are interested in speaking at a future event, please contact tyler@clickhouse.com

GetInData: Krzysztof Zarzycki

n the fast-paced world of modern business, where decisions need to be made at the speed of a drive-thru order, real-time analytics has become essential. This presentation explores the challenges of building real-time analytics systems and demonstrates how the Kafka, Flink, and ClickHouse – the "KFC Stack" – can transform your data from raw input into actionable insights with the efficiency of a well-oiled kitchen.

We'll cover:

The critical role of real-time analytics in today's competitive landscape

Key technical and business challenges in implementing real-time data systems

Real-time Streaming architecture using KFC Stack

Case studies illustrating the application of the KFC stack in real-time analytics

This presentation will be of particular interest to data engineers, analysts, IT architects, and anyone interested in using data to make faster and better business decisions.

Whether you're a seasoned data professional or just starting your journey, this presentation will provide you with the knowledge and tools to build real-time analytics that deliver insights as quickly as your favorite fast-food order.

Zondax: Juan Leni,

Context: What indexing means in the blockchain industry

- About Zondax: What we do

- Before Clickhouse: How we were using Postgres, Timescale in the past . What problems we had....

- Clickhouse: how the change was great, how long it took, some stories.

- Infrastructure: cloud vs self-hosting. On-prem infrastructure.

- Technical challenges and nice solutions. We have some interesting points that we can touch such as: