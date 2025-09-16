Details

เราตื่นเต้นมากที่ได้จัดงาน ClickHouse Meetup ครั้งแรกในกรุงเทพฯ! มาร่วมกับทีม ClickHouse ในวันแห่งการบรรยาย อาหาร และการแลกเปลี่ยนพูดคุยกับเพื่อน ๆ ผู้หลงใหลในฐานข้อมูลเหมือนกัน (English follows)

🗓️ กำหนดการ (Agenda):

18:30 น.: ลงทะเบียน รับประทานอาหาร และพูดคุยสร้างเครือข่าย

19:00 น.: กล่าวต้อนรับและแนะนำงาน

19:05 น.: แนะนำ ClickHouse เบื้องต้น

19:30 น.: เต่าบินลดเวลาคิวรี่ข้อมูลจากหลายนาทีเหลือไม่กี่วินาทีด้วย ClickHouse ได้อย่างไร?

20:00 น.: ช่วงถาม–ตอบ และพูดคุยสร้างเครือข่าย

20:30 น.: สรุปและปิดงาน

👉🏼 ลงทะเบียนเพื่อจองที่นั่งของคุณ!

🎤 รายละเอียดเซสชัน: แนะนำ ClickHouse

เพื่อเป็นประโยชน์แก่ผู้ที่ยังไม่คุ้นเคยกับ ClickHouse คุณ Maruthi Lokanathan สถาปนิกโซลูชันจาก ClickHouse จะมาอธิบายภาพรวมของสถาปัตยกรรมและฟังก์ชันหลักของ ClickHouse โดยจะเน้นให้เห็นถึงความโดดเด่นที่ทำให้ ClickHouse แตกต่างในโลกของ Big Data นอกจากนี้ เขายังจะแชร์เกี่ยวกับฟีเจอร์สำคัญ เช่น การรองรับการขยายแบบกระจาย (scalable, distributed) กลไกการทำดัชนีขั้นสูง และความสามารถในการประมวลผลคำสั่งค้นหาอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

🎤 รายละเอียดเซสชัน: เต่าบินลดเวลาคิวรี่ข้อมูลจากหลายนาทีเหลือไม่กี่วินาทีด้วย ClickHouse ได้อย่างไร?

เต่าบินประมวลผลการซื้อเครื่องดื่มกว่า 200,000 แก้ว ในทุกๆวัน รวมแล้วกว่า 200 ล้าน data points และด้วยการทำงานแบบ และบริษัทที่ทำงานกันอย่างรวดเร็ว การตัดสินใจทางธุรกิจจึงต้องดำเนินการด้วยความฉับไว

ในอดีต เราวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลด้วยการคิวรี่บนฐานข้อมูลเดียวกับในระบบการทำงานปกติ บางคิวรี่ก็ซับซ้อนมากจนใช้เวลากว่าครึ่ง

We are excited to finally have the first ClickHouse Meetup in Bangkok! Join the ClickHouse crew for an engaging day of talks, food, and discussion with your fellow database enthusiasts.

🗓️ Agenda:

6:30 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:05 PM: An Introduction to ClickHouse

7:30 PM: The story of how TAOBIN accelerated analytic query from many-minutes to sub-seconds using ClickHouse

8:00 PM: Q&A, networking

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

🎤 Session Details: An Introduction to ClickHouse For the benefit of those that are not familiar with ClickHouse, Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, will provide an overview of ClickHouse’s architecture and core functionalities, highlighting what sets it apart in the world of big data. He’ll also touch on key features, including its scalable, distributed nature, advanced indexing mechanisms, and efficient query processing capabilities.

🎤 Session Details: The story of how TAOBIN accelerated analytic query from many-minutes to sub-seconds using ClickHouse

TAOBIN processes hundreds of thousands of telemetry events from vending machines daily, which now aggregates to over 200 million data points. In our fast-paced business environment, quick decision-making is critical.

Previously, our business analytics queries took several minutes to complete—sometimes up to 30 minutes—and often caused performance issues in our operational databases.

Following our core principle of separation of concerns at TAOBIN, we recognized the need to isolate our analytics workload from our operational systems. ClickHouse emerged as the perfect solution for this challenge.