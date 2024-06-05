Details

この度、東京で初の公式ClickHouseコミュニティミートアップを開催する運びとなりました。ClickHouseの魅力に触れる貴重な機会をお見逃しなく！

Mark your calendars and get ready for an immersive deep dive into the world of ClickHouse! We are excited to announce the first ClickHouse community meetup taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

ClickHouseは、高性能な分析を実現するために設計された、オープンソースの高速カラム型データベース管理システムです。本イベントでは、ClickHouse APAC関係者との交流もお楽しみいただけます。

Join us as we gather to explore the latest trends,advancements, and best practices with ClickHouse, the blazingly fast open-source, columnar database management system designed for high-performance analytics. Take this chance to meet the ClickHouse CEO, Aaron Katz, along with the ClickHouse Asia Pacific team.

当日のアジェンダ：

6:00PM - 6:30PM: 受付とネットワーキング (Registration & Networking)

6:30PM - 6:50PM: ClickHouse AVP for APAC, Paul Davis 「ClickHouseとは？」(An Introduction to ClickHouse: Who we are and what we do)

6:50PM - 7:40PM: ClickHouse Solutions Architect, Johnny Mirza「ClickHouseを使った分析アプリケーションの構築」(Building Analytical Applications with ClickHouse)

7:40PM - 8:00PM: トークトラック 3 (Talk Track 3 to be confirmed)

8:00PM - 8:20PM: パネルQ&A (Panel Q&A)

8:20PM - 9:00PM: クロージング・レセプション (Closing Reception, food and drinks)

ご参加受付枠には限りがございますので、ご容赦ください。 5月31日までにお申し込みください。

We have limited seats available. Please register and reserve your spot for this meetup by May 31.

今後のClickHouse関連イベントの講演にご興味のある方は、こちらのフォームにご記入ください： https://clickhou.se/chmeetup-cfp/

If you are interested in speaking at future ClickHouse events, please complete the form above.