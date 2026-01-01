**「AI Agent Frontline」**をテーマに、ClickHouse × LibreChat ミートアップを開催します。本ミートアップでは、OSS の Chat UI として注目を集める LibreChat について、エンジニア視点でわかりやすくご紹介します。LibreChat とは何か、どのようなユースケースで使われているのか、そして高速分析データベースである ClickHouse と組み合わせることで何ができるのかを解説します。AI / LLM、RAG、データ基盤に興味のあるエンジニア、SRE、データエンジニアの方など、どなたでも気軽にご参加いただけるライトなイベントです。

English follows

📅 当日のアジェンダ:

18:30〜19:00：開場＆受付

19:00〜19:05：ClickHouse株式会社 鈴木征人「オープニング & 会場説明」

19:05〜19:10：Findy株式会社 会場スポンサーセッション

19:10 〜19:20：ClickHouse セッション：Agentic AI Update

19:20〜19:30：株式会社FiT ユーザー事例

19:30〜19:40：TBA ユーザー事例

19:40〜19:55：GAO株式会社 セッション

19:55〜21:00：懇親会

お席に限りがありますので、ぜひお早めにお申し込みください！

今後のClickHouse関連イベントの講演にご興味のある方は、こちらのフォームにご記入ください： https://clickhou.se/chmeetup-cfp/

********

Join us for a ClickHouse meetup with LibreChat, themed “AI Agent Frontline.” This meetup offers an engineer-focused introduction to LibreChat, an open-source chat UI gaining traction as a foundation for internal AI chat systems, RAG, and LLM applications. We’ll walk through what LibreChat is, real-world use cases, and what becomes possible when combined with ClickHouse—a high-performance open-source analytical database used for observability, BI, and AI/LLM data platforms. This is a light, beginner-friendly event open to engineers, SREs, data engineers, and anyone interested in AI and LLMs.

📅 Agenda