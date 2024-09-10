Skip to content

ClickHouse Meetup @ Shopify - Toronto

Photo of ClickHouse
Hosted By
ClickHouse
ClickHouse Meetup @ Shopify - Toronto

Details

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
ClickHouse is excited to host our second in-person meetup at the Shopify - Toronto office on September 10, 2024. You'll have an opportunity to connect with your peers, share industry insights, and learn more about ClickHouse and how folks are using us to solve their big data challenges.

Meetup Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
  • Time: 6-9pm EST
  • Location: Shopify, 620 King St. W, Toronto

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

  • 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)
  • 6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions
  • 6:15-6:35 PM: Shopify
  • 6:40-7:00 PM: Borealis AI
  • 7:05-7:25 PM: IBM
  • 7:30-7:50 PM: Shakudo
  • 8:00-8:30 PM: Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.

Events in Toronto, ONMySQLDatabase Professionals
Database ApplicationsDatabase BackendsDatabase Integration & Migrations
Photo of ClickHouse Toronto User Group group
ClickHouse Toronto User Group
See more events
Shopify
620 King St W · Toronto, ON
Photo of ClickHouse Toronto User Group group
ClickHouse Toronto User Group
public group
Google map of the user's next upcoming event's location
FREE