Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

ClickHouse is excited to host our second in-person meetup at the Shopify - Toronto office on September 10, 2024. You'll have an opportunity to connect with your peers, share industry insights, and learn more about ClickHouse and how folks are using us to solve their big data challenges.

Meetup Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 6-9pm EST

Location: Shopify, 620 King St. W, Toronto

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)

6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions

6:15-6:35 PM: Shopify

6:40-7:00 PM: Borealis AI

7:05-7:25 PM: IBM

7:30-7:50 PM: Shakudo

8:00-8:30 PM: Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.