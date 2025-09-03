Details

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We are excited to be returning to Toronto! You'll have an opportunity to connect with your peers, share industry insights, and learn more about ClickHouse and how folks are using us to solve their big data challenges.

Meetup Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 5:30-8pm EST

Location: Shopify, 620 King St. W, Toronto

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)

6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions

6:15-6:35 PM: TBD Speaker

6:40-7:00 PM: TBD Speaker

7:05-7:25 PM: TBD Speaker

7:30-7:50 PM: TBD Speaker

8:00-8:30 PM: Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com