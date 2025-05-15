Details

Hey there, data enthusiasts and ClickHouse aficionados! We've got some exciting news to share - our next meetup is on the horizon, and it's going to be in Istanbul!

Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe even a surprise or two up our sleeves.

But here's the deal: to secure your spot, make sure you register ASAP!

Location: TBA

Agenda:

6:00 - 7:00 - Arrival and Check-in

7:00 - 7:20 - ClickHouse Overview & Upcome Features - ClickHouse

7:20 - 7:40 - Real-time Disaster Recovery Event Dashboard - Faruk Cevik and Sule Ulaş, Turkcell

7:40 - 8:00 - Network base Station real-time performance metrics - Ugur Aytar

8:00 - 9:00 - Food, Drinks, and Conversation