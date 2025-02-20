Details

Attention, database enthusiasts in Wellington! Join us for an exciting evening of expert talks, delicious food, and interactive networking with fellow database professionals. Meet the ClickHouse and Cloud Shuttle teams, who are bringing their expertise to town for this meetup. Don’t miss the chance to connect, learn, and share your passion for all things databases!

Don’t miss out! RSVP and secure your spot!

🗓️ Agenda:

5:30 PM: Registration, dinner & networking

6:30 PM: Welcome & opening

6:40 PM: Introduction to ClickHouse by Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

7:00 PM: Enabling Realtime Analytics for DynamoDB by Peter Hanssens is the Founder and Principal Consultant @ Cloud Shuttle

7:20 PM: Talk track 3

7:40 PM: Q&A

8:00 PM: Drinks & networking

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

_____________________________________

🎤 Session Details: Introduction to ClickHouse

Discover the secrets behind ClickHouse's unparalleled efficiency and performance. Johnny will give an overview of different use cases for which global companies are adopting this groundbreaking database to transform data storage and analytics.

Speaker: Johnny Mirza, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

Johnny Mirza is a Solution Architect with ClickHouse, working with users across APAC. With over 20 years of background in solutions engineering, Johnny has a high level of expertise in integration between both public cloud and on-premise infrastructure, while focussing on service assurance, monitoring platforms, and open-source technologies.

🎤 Session Details: Enabling Realtime Analytics for DynamoDB

Following OpenAI's acquisition and shutdown of Rockset, many organisations are grappling with the challenge of maintaining real-time analytics capabilities for their DynamoDB data. In this session, I'll demonstrate how to build an even better solution using ClickHouse, achieving superior performance. Drawing from real-world implementations, I'll walk you through a modern architecture that not only replaces Rockset but enhances your analytics capabilities. Join me to learn the step-by-step implementation, best practices, and see a demonstration of how you can achieve sub-second query performance while reducing costs.

Speaker: Peter Hanssens is the Founder and Principal Consultant @ Cloud Shuttle

With over 15+ years of experience in cloud architecture and data engineering solutions and specialising in AWS, Peter has helped numerous organisations optimise their data infrastructure while reducing costs. His practical approach to complex technical challenges has made him a sought-after consultant in the ANZ region. Peter is also the Founder of DataEngBytes, Oceania's largest community-driven Data Engineering and ML conference.