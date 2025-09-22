Join us on Monday, September 22nd at 5:00 PM for an evening of tech talks, community networking, and a little friendly competition at Ace Eat Serve in Denver!

What to expect:

Engaging talks on data, analytics, and real-world ClickHouse use cases

Plenty of time to connect with fellow builders

A ping pong tournament with prizes 🎁

We’re also looking for more speakers — if you’d like to share your work with the community, reach out to **zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com**.

📍 Ace Eat Serve, Denver

📅 September 22, 2025 | 5:00 PM