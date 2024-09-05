Skip to content

Marie A.
ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare

Details

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We’re really excited to host another ClickHouse Meetup at the Cloudflare Office - San Francisco on September 5, 2024. Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe a surprise overseas visitor!

Meetup Details:

  • Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
  • Time: 6-9pm PST
  • Location: Cloudflare Office, Townsend St.

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

  • 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)
  • 6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions
  • 6:15-6:35 PM: Speaker #1
  • 6:40-7:00 PM: Speaker #2
  • 7:05-7:25 PM: Speaker #3
  • 7:30-7:50 PM: Speaker #4
  • 8:00-8:30 PM: Q&A and Networking

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.

