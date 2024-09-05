ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare
Hosted By
Marie A.
Details
Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We’re really excited to host another ClickHouse Meetup at the Cloudflare Office - San Francisco on September 5, 2024. Get ready for a delightful mix of mind-boggling data tales, insightful conversations, and maybe a surprise overseas visitor!
Meetup Details:
- Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Time: 6-9pm PST
- Location: Cloudflare Office, Townsend St.
The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.
Agenda:
- 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)
- 6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions
- 6:15-6:35 PM: Speaker #1
- 6:40-7:00 PM: Speaker #2
- 7:05-7:25 PM: Speaker #3
- 7:30-7:50 PM: Speaker #4
- 8:00-8:30 PM: Q&A and Networking
Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!
If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact marie@clickhouse.com.
ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group
See more events
ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare
FREE