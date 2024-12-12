ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare
Details
Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We’re really excited to host another ClickHouse Meetup at the Cloudflare Office - San Francisco on December 12th, 2024.
The creator of ClickHouse, Alexey Milovidov, will be joining us for this meetup and giving a presentation. Don’t miss out!
Meetup Details:
- Date: Thursday, December 12th, 2024
- Time: 5:30-9pm PST
- Location: Cloudflare Office, Townsend St.
The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.
Agenda:
- 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)
- 6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions
- 6:15-6:30 PM: Talk 1 (to be announced)
- 6:35-6:55 PM: Talk 2 (to be announced)
- 7:00-7:20 PM: Talk 3 (to be announced)
- 7:20-7:40 PM: Talk 4 (to be announced)
- 7:45-8:15 PM: Talk 5 (to be announced)
- 8:15-8:45 PM: Q&A and Networking
Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!
If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com.
ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group
