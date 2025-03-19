Details

Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!

We’re really excited to host another ClickHouse Meetup at the Cloudflare Office - San Francisco on March 19th, 2025.

Meetup Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 19th, 2025

Time: 5:30-9pm PST

Location: Cloudflare Office, Townsend St.

The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.

Agenda:

5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)

6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions

6:15-6:35 PM: Speaker 1 (TBD)

6:35-6:55 PM: Speaker 2(TBD)

7:00-7:20 PM: Speaker 3(TBD)

7:20-7:55 PM: Speaker 4(TBD)

Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!

If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact [zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com](mailto:marie@clickhouse.com).