ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare
Hosted By
Zoe S.
Details
Hello ClickHouse Enthusiasts!
We’re really excited to host another ClickHouse Meetup at the Cloudflare Office - San Francisco on March 19th, 2025.
Meetup Details:
- Date: Wednesday, March 19th, 2025
- Time: 5:30-9pm PST
- Location: Cloudflare Office, Townsend St.
The evening will be filled with user presentations, interactive discussions, and the opportunity to network with ClickHouse experts and users.
Agenda:
- 5:30 PM: Arrivals, Check-In and Networking (food and refreshments served)
- 6:10 PM Welcome and Introductions
- 6:15-6:35 PM: Speaker 1 (TBD)
- 6:35-6:55 PM: Speaker 2(TBD)
- 7:00-7:20 PM: Speaker 3(TBD)
- 7:20-7:55 PM: Speaker 4(TBD)
Space is limited, so register today to confirm your spot!
If you’re interested in speaking at a future meetup, please contact [zoe.steinkamp@clickhouse.com](mailto:marie@clickhouse.com).
ClickHouse Bay Area and Silicon Valley Meetup Group
See more events
ClickHouse Meetup @ Cloudflare
FREE