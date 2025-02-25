Details

In collaboration with IMDA, we’re excited to host another meetup for Singapore’s data enthusiasts! Join us for an evening of insights, networking, and expert talks on the key role of real-time data analytics in AI infrastructures.

🗓️ Agenda

6:00 PM: Registration, Dinner & Networking

7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:10 PM: Using ClickHouse for AI by Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

by Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse 7:30 PM: Real-Time Data Intelligence for Real Estate Analytics by Yi Sam Lee, Data Lead @ Real Estate Analytics (REA)

by Yi Sam Lee, Data Lead @ Real Estate Analytics (REA) 7:50 PM: From SQL to AI: Building Intelligent Applications with ClickHouse and LangDB by Matteo Pelati, Co-Founder of LangDB

by Matteo Pelati, Co-Founder of LangDB 8:10 PM: Q&A, Networking & Refreshments

8:30 PM: Wrap-up

Space is limited, so RSVP as soon as possible to secure your spot!

If anyone from the community is interested in sharing a talk at future events, complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

______________________________________________

🎤 Session Details: Using ClickHouse for AI

AI is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a fundamental part of our daily lives. Forward-thinking organizations are embracing AI technologies, not just to stay competitive but to drive innovation, agility, and efficiency. When building AI platforms, the ability to process vast amounts of data in real-time is crucial to deliver optimised performance. This talk explores how ultra-fast analytics databases are transforming the AI landscape by enabling scalable, high-performance data processing.

Speaker: Maruthi Lokanathan, Solution Architect @ ClickHouse

With over 14 years of engineering experience, Maruthi Lokananthan is a seasoned technology leader specializing in innovative software development and customer-focused solutions. As a Solution Architect at ClickHouse, he plays a pivotal role in driving the adoption of real-time data warehouse technology across Asia. Prior to ClickHouse, Maruthi founded and built Typeless, served as the resident CTO of 2050 Labs, and held key engineering and consulting roles at Neo4j and Deloitte, among others.

🎤 Session Details: Real-Time Data Intelligence for Real Estate Analytics

At Real Estate Analytics (REA), we leverage ClickHouse to power real-time AI and analytics at scale. This talk will cover two key features: parallel extraction and parsing of webpages via S3, which accelerates the processing of large structured and unstructured web data, and slicing and dicing with primary keys and projections, enabling fast, flexible querying for AI models and business intelligence. Combined with our expertise in data science and machine learning, these capabilities drive our products—market insights, RealAgent suite (for agents), and RealInsight (for developers, investors, and institutional clients)—offering end-to-end solutions for informed decision-making. This talk will showcase real-world use cases, performance optimisations, and lessons learned in scaling ClickHouse for AI-driven real estate analytics.

Speaker: Yi Sam Lee, Data Lead @ Real Estate Analytics

Yi Sam Lee is a seasoned data professional with an extensive background in data engineering and analytics. Currently serving as a Data Lead at Real Estate Analytics, Yi Sam specialises in developing scalable data solutions and leveraging advanced analytics to drive informed decision-making. Prior to Real Estate Analytics, Yi Sam was Head of Business Analytics at Phoon Huat, and also worked at Elomart, Hyflux, and Spectra Teknik, to name a few.

🎤 Session Details: From SQL to AI: Building Intelligent Applications with ClickHouse and LangDB

As AI becomes a driving force behind innovation, building applications that seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with existing data infrastructures is critical.

In this session, we explore the creation of agentic applications using ClickHouse and LangDB. We will introduce the concept of an AI gateway, explaining its role in connecting powerful AI models with the high-performance analytics engine of ClickHouse. By leveraging LangDB, we demonstrate how to directly interact with AI functions as User-Defined Functions (UDFs) in ClickHouse, enabling developers to design and execute complex AI workflows within SQL.

Additionally, we will showcase how LangDB facilitates deep visibility into AI function behaviors and agent interactions, providing tools to analyze and optimize the performance of AI-driven logic. Finally, we will highlight how ClickHouse, powered by LangDB APIs, can be used to evaluate and refine the quality of LLM responses, ensuring reliable and efficient AI integrations.

Speaker: Matteo Pelati, Co-Founder of LangDB

Matteo Pelati is a seasoned software engineer with over two decades of experience, specializing in data engineering for the past ten years. He is the co-founder of LangDB, a company based in Singapore building the fastest Open Source AI Gateway. Before founding LangDB, he was part of the early team at DataRobot, where he contributed to scaling their product for enterprise clients. Subsequently, he joined DBS Bank where he built their data platform and team from the ground up. Prior to starting LangDB, Matteo led the data group for Asia Pacific and data engineering at Goldman Sachs.