In this ClickHouse & Confluent joint meetup in Singapore, we will explore the power of integrating ClickHouse with Kafka. Learn why organisations around the world have implemented this combination that enables high-performance, real-time analytics by efficiently streaming and processing large volumes of data with low latency.

🗓️ AGENDA:

6:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:10 PM: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration by Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Shelvia Hotama, Confluent Senior Solutions Engineer

7:40 PM: 🎤 OPEN MIC 🎤 - Share your ClickHouse story and get a limited edition swag pack!

🎤 - Share your ClickHouse story and get a limited edition swag pack! 8:00 PM: Q&A, Networking & Close

🎤 Session Details: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration

This session will explore how to build a scalable real-time analytics solution by integrating ClickHouse, a high-performance columnar database, with Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. ClickHouse excels at fast ingestion and analytical querying of large-scale data, making it ideal for real-time reporting. Kafka, on the other hand, enhances ClickHouse by providing high-throughput data ingestion, message ordering, and fault tolerance. Together, they enable the creation of a robust data pipeline for efficient real-time data processing. The session will explain how these technologies work in tandem to power high-performance analytics and include a live demo on configuring ClickPipes for Kafka.