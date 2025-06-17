Skip to content

ClickHouse + Confluent Singapore Meetup

Hosted By
Cheryl T.
ClickHouse + Confluent Singapore Meetup

Details

In this ClickHouse & Confluent joint meetup in Singapore, we will explore the power of integrating ClickHouse with Kafka. Learn why organisations around the world have implemented this combination that enables high-performance, real-time analytics by efficiently streaming and processing large volumes of data with low latency.

🗓️ AGENDA:

  • 6:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat
  • 7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions
  • 7:10 PM: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration by Maruthi Lokanathan, ClickHouse Solution Architect, & Shelvia Hotama, Confluent Senior Solutions Engineer
  • 7:40 PM: 🎤 OPEN MIC 🎤 - Share your ClickHouse story and get a limited edition swag pack!
  • 8:00 PM: Q&A, Networking & Close

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

Interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

***

🎤 Session Details: Maximising Analytics with ClickHouse and Kafka Integration
This session will explore how to build a scalable real-time analytics solution by integrating ClickHouse, a high-performance columnar database, with Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. ClickHouse excels at fast ingestion and analytical querying of large-scale data, making it ideal for real-time reporting. Kafka, on the other hand, enhances ClickHouse by providing high-throughput data ingestion, message ordering, and fault tolerance. Together, they enable the creation of a robust data pipeline for efficient real-time data processing. The session will explain how these technologies work in tandem to power high-performance analytics and include a live demo on configuring ClickPipes for Kafka.

Events in Singapore, SGBig Data Stream ProcessingData Analytics
Data WarehouseBusiness Intelligence & Data WarehousingOpen Source
ClickHouse Singapore Meetup Group
ClickHouse Singapore Meetup Group
The Executive Centre
10 Collyer Quay, Level 22, Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315 · Singapore
ClickHouse Singapore Meetup Group
