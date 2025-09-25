Details

We’ve got something special for Singapore’s data community! 🚀 Alexey Milovidov, co-founder and CTO of ClickHouse, will be stopping in September as part of his Asia-Pacific tour. Come join us for an evening of learning from database experts, and great conversations with the ClickHouse community.

🗓️ AGENDA:

6:00 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

6:40 PM: Welcome and Introductions

6:50 PM: The Data Engine Behind AI: Powering Language Models at Scale by Alexey Milovidov, Co-Founder & CTO @ ClickHouse

7:20 PM: Talk 2

7:40 PM: Q&A

8:30 PM: Networking & Close

👉🏼 RSVP to secure your spot!

Interested in sharing a talk at this meetup or future events? Complete this CFP form and we’ll be in touch.

🎤 Session Details: The Data Engine Behind AI: Powering Language Models at Scale

Behind every AI breakthrough is a mountain of data — and the real challenge is moving, shaping, and querying it fast enough to keep up. In this session, Alexey will take a deep dive into how large language models are trained, fine-tuned, and served, with a focus on the data pipelines and architectures that make it all work. You’ll see live demos of ClickHouse tackling massive AI-scale datasets in real time, along with performance benchmarks that reveal just how far you can push the engine. Expect actionable tips, architectural patterns, and a few ClickHouse tricks that data engineers, architects, and AI enthusiasts can bring straight into their own projects.

Speaker: Alexey Milovidov, Co-Founder & CTO of ClickHouse

Alexey Milovidov is the Co-founder and CTO of ClickHouse, Inc., with 16 years of experience in data-intensive applications. He began developing ClickHouse in 2009 and released it as open source in 2016. Before ClickHouse, Alexey developed the data processing engine for the world's second-largest web analytics system. In 2021, Alexey came together with two co-founders to build ClickHouse and is focused daily on expanding its capabilities and optimizing performance. His expertise lies in data processing algorithms and high-performance technologies, driving his passion for data and innovation in the field. Ask him about speed, or CI, go on... we dare you!